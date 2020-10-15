WNS (NYSE:WNS) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

WNS (NYSE:WNS) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.33-2.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $830-854 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $848.47 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on WNS from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of WNS from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of WNS from $52.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of WNS from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WNS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.90.

Shares of NYSE:WNS opened at $67.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.69. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $34.26 and a fifty-two week high of $75.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $201.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.32 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 20.44%. WNS’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WNS will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

