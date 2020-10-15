WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) Trading Down 1.2%

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) shares fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.28 and last traded at $32.34. 50,590 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 129,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.73.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EES. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund in the second quarter worth $27,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 9,425.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 34.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 20.6% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund during the second quarter valued at $210,000.

WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the small-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

