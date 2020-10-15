WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $100.36 and last traded at $100.64. Approximately 133,320 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 142,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.45.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 34.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,441,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,674,000 after acquiring an additional 373,217 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the first quarter worth about $5,769,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 28.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 360,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,503,000 after acquiring an additional 80,021 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 17.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 533,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,519,000 after acquiring an additional 78,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the second quarter worth about $4,662,000.

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

