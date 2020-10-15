WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $64.39 and last traded at $64.68. 20,469 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 64,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.28.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.58 and a 200-day moving average of $62.47.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHS. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 153.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 261.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000.

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

