WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (NYSEARCA:DTN) Trading Down 0.8%

WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (NYSEARCA:DTN)’s share price fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $78.00 and last traded at $78.25. 9,087 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 24,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.87.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,380,000 after purchasing an additional 36,975 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 148,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,623,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 31,755 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,422,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Dividend ex-Financials Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Dividend ex-Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of high dividend-yielding stocks outside the financial sector. The Index consists primarily of large and mid-capitalization companies listed on the United States stock exchanges that pass WisdomTree Investments market capitalization, liquidity and selection requirements.

