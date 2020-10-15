WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DIM) Stock Price Down 0.9%

WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DIM)’s stock price dropped 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $57.40 and last traded at $57.49. Approximately 3,898 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 18,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.04.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.61.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIM. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund by 10.6% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund by 23.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund during the second quarter worth about $4,302,000.

WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

