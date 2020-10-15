WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL) Trading Down 0.9%

WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL) shares fell 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $68.88 and last traded at $68.94. 57,566 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 29,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.57.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.90.

Get WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $691,000.

WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree Japan Equity Income Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of growth companies in the developed and emerging markets outside of the United States.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.