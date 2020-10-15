WisdomTree Emerging Currency Fund (NYSEARCA:CEW) Stock Price Down 0.3%

WisdomTree Emerging Currency Fund (NYSEARCA:CEW) fell 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.42 and last traded at $17.42. 619 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 5,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.47.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Currency Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Currency Fund by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 12,808 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Currency Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $1,504,000.

WisdomTree Emerging Currency Fund, formerly WisdomTree Dreyfus Emerging Currency Fund, seeks to achieve total returns reflective of both money market rates in selected emerging market countries available to foreign investors and changes to the value of these currencies relative to the United States dollar.

