WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:USDU) Trading Up 0.5%

WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:USDU) shares were up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.38 and last traded at $26.38. Approximately 68,628 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 103,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.24.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USDU. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $770,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,583,000.

Read More: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.