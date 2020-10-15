WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) Stock Price Down 13%

Shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) traded down 13% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.92 and last traded at $6.14. 7,317,318 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 127% from the average session volume of 3,228,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.06.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WIMI. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded WiMi Hologram Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.23.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc provides augmented reality (AR) based holographic services and products in China. It operates in two segments, Augmented Reality, and AR Entertainment. The company primarily offers holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products. Its holographic AR advertising software enables users to insert into video footages real or animated three dimensional objects; and online holographic AR advertising solution embeds holographic AR ads into films.

