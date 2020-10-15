Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Downgraded to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WMB. ValuEngine cut shares of Williams Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Williams Companies has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.40.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $19.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 178.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.80. Williams Companies has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Williams Companies will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 226,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,409,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,395,000 after buying an additional 228,594 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 930,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,164,000 after buying an additional 88,400 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 593.3% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 4,534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 325,247 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after buying an additional 27,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

