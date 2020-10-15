Wilhelmina International Inc (NASDAQ:WHLM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Wilhelmina International Inc (NASDAQ:WHLM) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 55.4% from the September 15th total of 10,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 890,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Wilhelmina International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

In other news, major shareholder Ralph Bartel sold 14,813 shares of Wilhelmina International stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $148,278.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 916,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,172,523.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WHLM opened at $3.20 on Thursday. Wilhelmina International has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $12.92. The stock has a market cap of $16.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.72.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a negative net margin of 19.22% and a negative return on equity of 28.69%. The company had revenue of $4.53 million during the quarter.

About Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International, Inc provides fashion model and talent management services. The company engages in the representation and management of models, entertainers, artists, athletes, and other talent to various clients. It offers fashion modeling and social media influencer services to clients, such as advertising agencies, branded consumer goods companies, fashion designers, magazine publications, retailers, department stores, product catalogs, and Internet sites.

