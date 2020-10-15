WHITBREAD PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Short Interest Update

WHITBREAD PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 70.7% from the September 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

WTBDY opened at $7.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.02. WHITBREAD PLC/S has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $17.32.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WTBDY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S in a report on Wednesday. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 800 hotels with 76,171 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, coockhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, thyme, and Table Table brands.

