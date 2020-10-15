Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 56.0% from the September 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund in the first quarter valued at $197,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund by 15.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund by 124.1% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 22,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 12,499 shares in the last quarter.

ERH opened at $12.19 on Thursday. Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.97.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be issued a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%.

Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund Company Profile

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is sub advised by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

