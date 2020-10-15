Wells Fargo & Company Increases Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target to $220.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $194.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.50.

TEAM opened at $191.81 on Tuesday. Atlassian has a 1-year low of $107.00 and a 1-year high of $199.95. The company has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of -133.20, a PEG ratio of 48.31 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.50.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $430.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.86 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Atlassian will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Atlassian during the third quarter valued at $202,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in Atlassian during the third quarter valued at $545,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 59.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

