Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) Major Shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc Sells 293,493 Shares

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 293,493 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.02, for a total transaction of $87,173,290.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Spruce House Partnership Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 8th, Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 93,197 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $28,518,282.00.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $293.88 on Thursday. Wayfair Inc has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $349.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $290.61 and its 200 day moving average is $212.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.10, a P/E/G ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 3.48.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $2.58. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.35) EPS. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on W shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $275.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $120.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $165.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spruce House Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 3.6% during the first quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 7,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,440,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the second quarter worth about $9,433,000. Prescott General Partners LLC grew its holdings in Wayfair by 31.9% in the first quarter. Prescott General Partners LLC now owns 4,639,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,496 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Wayfair by 135.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 723,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,644,000 after purchasing an additional 416,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wayfair by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 672,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,909,000 after purchasing an additional 31,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

