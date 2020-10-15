WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Short Interest Update

WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 59.3% from the September 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

WRTBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC lowered shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Pareto Securities raised shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.75.

Shares of WRTBY opened at $1.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 0.79. WARTSILA OYJ/ADR has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.60.

WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. WARTSILA OYJ/ADR had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that WARTSILA OYJ/ADR will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. WARTSILA OYJ/ADR’s payout ratio is 87.50%.

About WARTSILA OYJ/ADR

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company offers gas, multi-fuel, and liquid fuel power plants; and seals, bearings, and related equipment for the hydropower and tidal, and a range of industrial sectors. It also provides ballast water management systems; high pressure air and gas compressors, and CNG refueling station solutions; communication, and safety and security systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

