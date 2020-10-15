Warburg Research Reiterates €59.00 Price Target for Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM)

Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on STM. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €51.17 ($60.20).

Shares of ETR:STM opened at €49.96 ($58.78) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 29.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €47.95 and its 200-day moving average is €44.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.38. Stabilus S.A. has a 52 week low of €28.62 ($33.67) and a 52 week high of €64.55 ($75.94).

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

