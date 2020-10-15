Wam Global Ltd (ASX:WGB) Insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson Acquires 124,879 Shares

Wam Global Ltd (ASX:WGB) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 124,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.14 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of A$266,866.42 ($190,618.87).

Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 9th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 42,484 shares of Wam Global stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.15 ($1.54) per share, for a total transaction of A$91,510.54 ($65,364.67).

On Monday, October 5th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 86,220 shares of Wam Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.12 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of A$183,045.06 ($130,746.47).

On Thursday, October 1st, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 181,168 shares of Wam Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.12 ($1.51) per share, with a total value of A$383,894.99 ($274,210.71).

On Monday, September 28th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 127,052 shares of Wam Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.10 ($1.50) per share, with a total value of A$266,428.04 ($190,305.75).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$1.94 and a 200 day moving average price of A$2.01.

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This is a boost from Wam Global’s previous Final dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 19th.

WAM Global Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies. WAM Global Limited is based in Sydney, Australia.

