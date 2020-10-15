Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) Short Interest Update

Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a decrease of 45.8% from the September 15th total of 2,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 252,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $12.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.54 million, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.57. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $16.53.
Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $28.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.46% and a negative net margin of 60.61%. On average, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 29,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 28,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.
About Voyager Therapeutics
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.
