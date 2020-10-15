Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) Short Interest Update

Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a decrease of 45.8% from the September 15th total of 2,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 252,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $12.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.54 million, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.57. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $16.53.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $28.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.46% and a negative net margin of 60.61%. On average, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VYGR. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Chardan Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 29,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 28,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

