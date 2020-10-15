Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Vontier (NYSE:VNT) in a research report released on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating on the stock.

Vontier stock opened at $28.01 on Monday. Vontier has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $39.00.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics' and technicians' equipment.

