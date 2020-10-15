Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 468,000 shares, a decline of 48.0% from the September 15th total of 899,800 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 519,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtusa in the first quarter worth $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Virtusa by 73.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Virtusa in the second quarter worth $91,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Virtusa by 55.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Virtusa by 39.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtusa alerts:

Virtusa stock opened at $50.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. Virtusa has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $52.81.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $301.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.20 million. Virtusa had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Virtusa will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

VRTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush lowered shares of Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Virtusa from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Virtusa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.67.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Virtusa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtusa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.