Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 468,000 shares, a decline of 48.0% from the September 15th total of 899,800 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 519,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtusa in the first quarter worth $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Virtusa by 73.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Virtusa in the second quarter worth $91,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Virtusa by 55.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Virtusa by 39.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.
Virtusa stock opened at $50.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. Virtusa has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $52.81.
VRTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush lowered shares of Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Virtusa from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Virtusa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.67.
About Virtusa
Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.
Featured Article: Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Virtusa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtusa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.