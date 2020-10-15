Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Short Interest Down 47.2% in September

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 47.2% from the September 15th total of 12,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ VIRC opened at $2.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.26 million, a PE ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.37. Virco Mfg. has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $4.50.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.07). Virco Mfg. had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $59.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Virco Mfg. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VIRC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Virco Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Virco Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Virtue acquired 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $36,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 483,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,145.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donald R. Rudkin sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total transaction of $73,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,028 shares in the company, valued at $42,432.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.67% of the company’s stock.

About Virco Mfg.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever and tablet arm chairs, work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, task and classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seats, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

