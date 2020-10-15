Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $35.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Viela Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering treatments for autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases. Viela Bio Inc. is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VIE. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Viela Bio from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Viela Bio from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Viela Bio in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Viela Bio from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE:VIE opened at $30.51 on Wednesday. Viela Bio has a 52-week low of $18.59 and a 52-week high of $70.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.66 and a 200 day moving average of $39.43.

Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.29.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Viela Bio in the second quarter worth $68,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viela Bio by 51.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viela Bio by 276.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Viela Bio during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Viela Bio by 235.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter.

Viela Bio Company Profile

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, kidney transplant desensitization, myasthenia gravis, and IgG4-related diseases.

