ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $41.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Viasat holds a leading position in the satellite and wireless communications market. It is well poised to benefit from robust growth in Government Systems segment, backed by high bandwidth subscriber base. The company continues to make progress on its ViaSat-3 global constellation amid challenges posed by COVID-19. It announced the expansion of its residential Internet service to 14 more states in Brazil. The company enjoys favorable industry trends and is seeking opportunities to extend broadband satellite mobility to rotary-wing aircraft that can emerge as a key profit churner. Viasat’s impressive bandwidth productivity sets it apart from conventional satellite communication providers. However, high R&D costs and in-flight connectivity weakness resulting from COVID-19 pandemic are likely to hinder Viasat’s revenue growth in fiscal 2021.”

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VSAT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ViaSat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ViaSat from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ViaSat from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.00.

NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $34.24 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.04 and a 200-day moving average of $38.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,712.00 and a beta of 1.13. ViaSat has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $77.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.18. ViaSat had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $530.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ViaSat will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Baupost Group Llc/Ma acquired 2,556,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.11 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000,007.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FPR Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ViaSat by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 6,368,221 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $228,746,000 after buying an additional 457,232 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ViaSat by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,558,196 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $213,268,000 after buying an additional 109,494 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its position in shares of ViaSat by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,331,479 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $83,747,000 after buying an additional 1,008,227 shares during the period. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd grew its position in shares of ViaSat by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 1,839,852 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,087,000 after buying an additional 304,922 shares during the period. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ViaSat by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,789,469 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $68,662,000 after buying an additional 71,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

