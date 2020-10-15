Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) vs. Bonso Electronics International (NASDAQ:BNSO) Head-To-Head Review

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) and Bonso Electronics International (NASDAQ:BNSO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.9% of Varex Imaging shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Bonso Electronics International shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Varex Imaging shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.5% of Bonso Electronics International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Varex Imaging has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bonso Electronics International has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Varex Imaging and Bonso Electronics International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Varex Imaging -2.89% 4.93% 2.09% Bonso Electronics International N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Varex Imaging and Bonso Electronics International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Varex Imaging $780.60 million 0.68 $15.50 million $1.30 10.46 Bonso Electronics International $13.10 million 1.98 $400,000.00 N/A N/A

Varex Imaging has higher revenue and earnings than Bonso Electronics International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Varex Imaging and Bonso Electronics International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Varex Imaging 0 3 1 0 2.25 Bonso Electronics International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Varex Imaging currently has a consensus target price of $28.25, indicating a potential upside of 107.72%. Given Varex Imaging’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Varex Imaging is more favorable than Bonso Electronics International.

Summary

Varex Imaging beats Bonso Electronics International on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys. This segment's products are used in a range of applications, including radiographic and fluoroscopic imaging, mammography, computed tomography, radiation therapy, oncology, cardiac, surgery, dental, and computer-aided detection. The Industrial segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services Linatron X-ray accelerators, X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, and image-processing software for use in security and industrial inspection applications, such as airport security, cargo screening at ports and borders, and nondestructive examination in various applications. Varex Imaging Corporation sells its products through imaging system original equipment manufacturers, independent service companies, and distributors, as well as directly to end-users. The company has operations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Russia, the Middle East, India, Africa, Asia, and Australia. Varex Imaging Corporation is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Bonso Electronics International

Bonso Electronics International Inc. designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic sensor-based and wireless products. The company operates in four segments: Scales, Pet Electronic Products, Rental and Management, and Others. The Scales segment provides sensor-based scales products that include bathroom, kitchen, office, jewelry, laboratory, postal, and industrial scales for consumer, commercial, and industrial applications. The Pet Electronic Products segment develops and produces pet-related electronic products for use in consumer applications, such as bark control devices. The Rental and Management segment offers leasing of factories and machineries to third parties. The Others segment sells scrap materials. It serves private label original equipment, original brand, and original design manufacturers primarily in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, and the People's Republic of China. The company was formerly known as Golden Virtue Limited and changed its name to Bonso Electronics International Inc. in September 1988. Bonso Electronics International Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Tsimshatsui, Hong Kong.

