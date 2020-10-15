Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 687,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,032,000 after acquiring an additional 32,542 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period.

VBR opened at $118.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.36. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

