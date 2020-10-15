Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2,792.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,014,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,410,000 after acquiring an additional 979,022 shares during the period. Cabana LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,730,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,206,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,677,000 after buying an additional 461,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,112,000.

Shares of VBK opened at $230.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.37. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $123.28 and a 52-week high of $233.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

