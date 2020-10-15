Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 143,600 shares, an increase of 254.6% from the September 15th total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value stock opened at $107.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.55 and its 200 day moving average is $100.34. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a one year low of $73.92 and a one year high of $121.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th were paid a $0.567 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.