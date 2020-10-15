Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,451,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 27,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,973,000 after buying an additional 7,833 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 18,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,478,000 after buying an additional 24,982 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $108.00 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.18 and a 12-month high of $113.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a $0.271 dividend. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

