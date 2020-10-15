Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) Short Interest Update

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,600 shares, a drop of 45.9% from the September 15th total of 132,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $53.28 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.18. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $39.33 and a 1 year high of $64.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.577 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 152.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 799,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,937,000 after buying an additional 483,347 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 791,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,863,000 after buying an additional 52,874 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 91.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 547,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,781,000 after buying an additional 261,133 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 405,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,121,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,985,000 after purchasing an additional 62,016 shares during the period.

