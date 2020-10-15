Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,600 shares, a decrease of 42.3% from the September 15th total of 141,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 263.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIGI opened at $74.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.47. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $50.55 and a 52-week high of $75.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.228 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%.

