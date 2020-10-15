Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 345.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $328.06 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $179.45 and a 52-week high of $340.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $312.35 and a 200-day moving average of $275.02.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

