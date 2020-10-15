VanEck Vectors Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX) Shares Down 0.4%

VanEck Vectors Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX)’s stock price was down 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.72 and last traded at $16.72. Approximately 2,853 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 48,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.78.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.88.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VanEck Vectors Indonesia Index ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in VanEck Vectors Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX) by 1,988.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.44% of VanEck Vectors Indonesia Index ETF worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The Market Vectors Indonesia Index ETF (IDX) seeks, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Indonesia Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to publicly traded companies that are domiciled and primarily listed in Indonesia, or that generate at least 50% of their revenues in Indonesia.

