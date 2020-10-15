ValuEngine Downgrades LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) to Sell

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price target on LPL Financial from $111.00 to $118.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on LPL Financial from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on LPL Financial from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $80.77 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.96. LPL Financial has a fifty-two week low of $32.01 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.11. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 54.13% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Research analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total value of $34,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 14,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total value of $1,258,198.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,182,744.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,681 shares of company stock worth $3,363,577 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 113.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 212.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 31.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 147.3% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

