ValuEngine Downgrades Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hingham Institution for Savings from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hingham Institution for Savings from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

HIFS stock opened at $209.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Hingham Institution for Savings has a one year low of $125.55 and a one year high of $216.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.82 million, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.84.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 13th. The savings and loans company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.21 million during the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 34.75% and a return on equity of 14.94%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 28.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 357 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 62.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 429 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 27.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 480 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various banking products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. The company accepts savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate, construction, residential real estate, consumer/commercial, and home equity loans.

