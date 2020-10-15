Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 762,800 shares, a growth of 852.3% from the September 15th total of 80,100 shares. Currently, 11.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of VCNX opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.29. The company has a market capitalization of $41.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.48. Vaccinex has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $12.23.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.12. As a group, analysts predict that Vaccinex will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Vaccinex from $22.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. BTIG Research cut Vaccinex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd.

About Vaccinex

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Huntington's disease.

