V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

V Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.2% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,163,413,000 after buying an additional 445,690 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,582,044,000 after buying an additional 45,599 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,976,599,000 after buying an additional 439,638 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,578,358 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,995,924,000 after buying an additional 65,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,989,841,000 after purchasing an additional 114,032 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. 140166 raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,679.91.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,567.07 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,726.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,522.71 and its 200-day moving average is $1,426.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,065.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

