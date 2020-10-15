UTStarcom Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UTSI) Short Interest Update

UTStarcom Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UTSI) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decline of 56.1% from the September 15th total of 38,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 651,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

UTStarcom stock opened at $1.06 on Thursday. UTStarcom has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.49 million, a P/E ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average of $1.64.

Get UTStarcom alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut UTStarcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications worldwide. The company helps network operators to offer communication services for its customers. Its products line include various platforms that leverage its expertise in packet optical communications, routing and switching technologies, broadband access, wireless communications, and synchronization.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for UTStarcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTStarcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.