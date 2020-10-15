Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Utah Medical Products from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Utah Medical Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st.

Utah Medical Products stock opened at $81.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.96. Utah Medical Products has a 12 month low of $75.33 and a 12 month high of $112.26. The stock has a market cap of $295.08 million, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.33.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.79 million during the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 12.38%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTMD. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Utah Medical Products by 26.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 546,364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,419,000 after acquiring an additional 112,808 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,039,000 after buying an additional 10,138 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 65,861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,194,000 after buying an additional 7,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,547 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,847,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Utah Medical Products by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,957 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system.

