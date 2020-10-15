UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $16.50-16.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $16.56. UnitedHealth Group also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 16.50-16.75 EPS.

NYSE UNH opened at $321.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $310.85 and a 200-day moving average of $296.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $333.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $342.64.

In related news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total transaction of $3,228,346.24. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total value of $6,839,126.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,684,750.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,510 shares of company stock worth $21,767,403. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

