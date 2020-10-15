UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Given “Buy” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on UNH. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and issued a $371.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $343.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $341.24.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $321.85 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $333.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total value of $4,808,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,042,736.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total transaction of $3,228,346.24. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,510 shares of company stock valued at $21,767,403. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,727,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,810,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654,194 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,003,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,472,427,000 after acquiring an additional 212,240 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,294,171 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,151,416,000 after acquiring an additional 305,797 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,422,137 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,787,646,000 after acquiring an additional 172,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,794,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,414,060,000 after buying an additional 39,532 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

