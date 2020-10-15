United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target Raised to $149.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $149.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on URI. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a market perform rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on United Rentals from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised United Rentals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $159.56.

NYSE URI opened at $188.13 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.38. United Rentals has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $203.57.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.75. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 37.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals will post 15.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donald C. Roof sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total transaction of $2,641,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,953.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. CX Institutional increased its position in United Rentals by 404.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 2,270.6% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

