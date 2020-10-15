United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Lifted to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $5.30 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United Microelectronics from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Microelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. HSBC upgraded United Microelectronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded United Microelectronics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.55.

United Microelectronics stock opened at $5.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.21. United Microelectronics has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $5.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $44.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.63 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the second quarter worth $142,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in United Microelectronics by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 201,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 19,835 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in United Microelectronics by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 139,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 56,516 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in United Microelectronics by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,983,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after purchasing an additional 147,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in United Microelectronics by 154.2% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 107,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 65,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries.

