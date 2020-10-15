United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.50 EPS

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported ($8.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.66) by ($0.50), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. United Continental had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.07 EPS.

United Continental stock opened at $35.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. United Continental has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $95.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.53.

In other news, Director Edward Shapiro sold 157,707 shares of United Continental stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $5,245,334.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of United Continental from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of United Continental from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of United Continental from $40.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Continental in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Continental has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

