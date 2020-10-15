United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Now Covered by Boenning Scattergood

Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for United Bankshares’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

UBSI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on United Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised United Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on United Bankshares from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub raised United Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Shares of UBSI opened at $23.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.12. United Bankshares has a 52-week low of $19.67 and a 52-week high of $40.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 23.18%. The company had revenue of $258.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United Bankshares will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBSI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in United Bankshares by 23.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,433,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,911,000 after buying an additional 2,350,710 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in United Bankshares in the first quarter worth $33,697,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in United Bankshares by 3,370.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 531,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,692,000 after buying an additional 515,862 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in United Bankshares by 146.4% in the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 835,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,122,000 after buying an additional 496,674 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in United Bankshares by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,682,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,440,000 after buying an additional 477,190 shares during the period. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.