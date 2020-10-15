Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Upgraded to Buy by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) to a buy rating in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a sell rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Uniper in a research report on Monday, September 21st. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Uniper in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Uniper from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:UNPRF opened at $31.00 on Friday. Uniper has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $35.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.59.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

