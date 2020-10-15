Unilever (LON:ULVR) Receives “Sell” Rating from Sanford C. Bernstein

Unilever (LON:ULVR)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They presently have a GBX 4,300 ($56.18) target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 12.16% from the stock’s current price.

ULVR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price (up from GBX 3,000 ($39.20)) on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on shares of Unilever from GBX 5,100 ($66.63) to GBX 5,290 ($69.11) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,400 ($57.49) to GBX 4,750 ($62.06) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,300 ($69.24) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,763.18 ($62.23).

Shares of ULVR stock opened at GBX 4,895.18 ($63.96) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.06, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,704.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,413.14. Unilever has a 12 month low of GBX 3,583.50 ($46.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The company has a market capitalization of $126.92 billion and a PE ratio of 19.37.

In related news, insider Graeme Pitkethly sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,539 ($59.30), for a total transaction of £2,087,940 ($2,727,906.98).

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

