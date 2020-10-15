Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) Insider Sells $262,626.60 in Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) insider John Richard Pinion sold 2,780 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total transaction of $262,626.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $92.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 2.23. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a one year low of $31.99 and a one year high of $99.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.66.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.74. The company had revenue of $61.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.28 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 188.51% and a negative return on equity of 56.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RARE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,171,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,651,000 after purchasing an additional 225,205 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,573,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,081,000 after buying an additional 211,265 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,138,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $401,915,000 after buying an additional 169,418 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 269,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,991,000 after buying an additional 141,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 434,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,992,000 after buying an additional 103,472 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

