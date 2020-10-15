UBS Group Reiterates “€80.00” Price Target for Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3)

UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

HEN3 has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Nord/LB set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays set a €91.00 ($107.06) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Independent Research set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €86.79 ($102.10).

HEN3 opened at €92.68 ($109.04) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €88.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is €82.99. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 1 year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 1 year high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

